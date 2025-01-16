Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,290 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 82,855 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 51.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE stock opened at $168.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $173.37.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

