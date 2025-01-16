Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 430 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

FNF opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.