Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 736,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 186,057 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

