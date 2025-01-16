Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 733 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after buying an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,503,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.93.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $376.66 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.06. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

