Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.