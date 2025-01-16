Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 454,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 438,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Baird R W cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $126.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -145.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

