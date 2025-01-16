Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,445,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,190,000 after acquiring an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 127.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 899,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,718,000 after purchasing an additional 504,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31,846.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 427,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 761,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,563,000 after buying an additional 368,970 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 529,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,068,000 after buying an additional 363,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $212.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

