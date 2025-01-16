Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

