Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American International Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,743,000 after purchasing an additional 198,889 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,123,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 87,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.