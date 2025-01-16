Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.25.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $346.94 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.83 and its 200-day moving average is $359.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

