Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,628.75. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CNA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

