Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tilray by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tilray by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 335.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.08. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

