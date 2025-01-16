Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,664 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $104.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
