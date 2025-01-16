Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,761,000 after buying an additional 507,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,908,000 after buying an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,278,000 after buying an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 495,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after buying an additional 103,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on TDS

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.