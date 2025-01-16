Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

SMH stock opened at $251.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average is $246.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $171.49 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

