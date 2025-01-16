Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 350.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 97,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,582 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 140,794 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 135.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 316,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 182,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,371.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In other Eventbrite news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,078.85. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

