Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,912 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,326 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 276.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 116,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

