Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Crown by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Trading Up 0.7 %

CCK opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Crown’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

