Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,755,000 after buying an additional 5,702,451 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,084,000 after buying an additional 489,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after buying an additional 63,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.