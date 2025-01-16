Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Toll Brothers by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 118.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $134.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.92. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.