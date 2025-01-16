Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,583 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8,685.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 436,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 239.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 201.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 287,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,177 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,491,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,164,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,011,000 after purchasing an additional 146,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3357 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.