Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Exelon by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Exelon by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Exelon stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

