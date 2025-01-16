Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,683 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.54. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on EBTC

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.