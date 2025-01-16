Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 63.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 270.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PVH by 116.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

PVH Trading Up 0.5 %

PVH stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $89.56 and a one year high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

