Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

