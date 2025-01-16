Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.