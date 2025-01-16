PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. PayPal has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

