Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 3,132,272 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 19.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 326,890 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Playtika by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,878 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 73,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $626,894.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,065,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,208,614.25. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 753,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

