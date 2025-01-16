Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Precigen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 44.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

