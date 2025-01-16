Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,261 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

