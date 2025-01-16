Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $912,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 462,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $275.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,695.36. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.01, for a total transaction of $338,553.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,690,525.54. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,549. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ROK. UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.61.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

