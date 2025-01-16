Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

MKC stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,302.78. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850 in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

