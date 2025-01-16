Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 89 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,235,927,000 after purchasing an additional 633,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,680,000 after buying an additional 97,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after buying an additional 271,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,076,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,257,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This trade represents a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $205.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

