Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.