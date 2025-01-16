Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 268.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,559.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 182.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

