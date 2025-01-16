Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $26,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after buying an additional 409,322 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.16.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

