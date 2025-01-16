Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $45,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

