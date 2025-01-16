Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New $26,000 Investment in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

