Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New $26,000 Investment in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Separately, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Profile
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.