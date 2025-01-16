Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases Shares of 390 ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:REGL opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.6061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

