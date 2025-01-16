Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,688 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

