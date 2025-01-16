Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 250 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 80.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.53. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

