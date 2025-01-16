Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes $32,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.