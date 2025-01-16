Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes $32,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
