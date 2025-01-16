Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $517,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 106,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

