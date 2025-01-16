Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 796,494 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after buying an additional 1,968,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,312,000 after acquiring an additional 460,985 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

