Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,347 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,617,796,000 after acquiring an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,972,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,430,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Shell by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,405,000 after acquiring an additional 422,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after acquiring an additional 866,954 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

