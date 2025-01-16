Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Grows By 45.8%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 685,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.5 days.
Aecon Group Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.