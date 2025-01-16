Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Grows By 45.8%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 685,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.5 days.

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

