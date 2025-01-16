Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Decreases By 25.2%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,459,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 13,981,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Atos Stock Performance
Shares of AEXAF stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Atos has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.90.
