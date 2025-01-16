Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 428 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 362,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $212.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.28.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

