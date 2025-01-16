Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $171.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.81.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

