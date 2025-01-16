Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 287,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

